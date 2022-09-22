Cairo – Egypt plans to increase renewable energy by 42% in 2035 based on several steps it has taken towards achieving this goal, Minister of International Cooperation, Rania El-Mashat stated during a roundtable under the theme Progress Shaping an Africa-Led Just Energy Transition.

The country launched its Integrated Sustainable Energy Strategy 2035, in addition to the National Climate Change Strategy 2050, which drives adaptation and mitigation efforts.

El-Mashat added that the Arab republic also unveiled its nationally determined contribution (NDCs) and low-emission economic growth, while boosting resilience to climate change and pushing the continent's green agenda in line with the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27).

The event, which was organised by the Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) as part of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA77) in New York, gathered ministers from other African states, including Nigeria, Rwanda, and Senegal.

El-Mashat remarked that Egypt has been taking steps to accelerate the implementation of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to sustainable energy and climate action.

Egypt’s Ministry of International Cooperation, the ministries of foreign affairs, finance, and environment, as well as the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, organised the second edition of the Egypt-International Cooperation Forum (Egypt-ICF) earlier in September.

More than 23 African governments participated in Egypt-ICF forum, which witnessed nearly 20 discussion sessions, workshops and roundtables.

