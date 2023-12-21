Egyptian e-services payment provider Basata Holding is planning to launch new services in 2024 in to bolster digital transformation, an emailed press release revealed.

These services will include the latest payment methods, such as self-service e-payment machines in public places which enable seamless and secure cash deposits and withdrawals from e-wallets, bill payments, and money transfers via credit and debit cards.

The firm is also targeting to provide buy now, pay later (BNPL) services for Basata’s points of sale (POS) to introduce a wide range of payment options to customers, along with providing prepaid cards and payroll services to employees across several companies and entities and allowing the purchase of railway tickets.

"At Basata, we strive to deliver a seamless, secure, and convenient financial experience. We foster the relationship between service providers, merchants, and customers through an extensive and secure network, spanning over 160,000 points of sale that accept all credit cards and facilitate all cash transactions," Marketing Director at Basata Holding Osman Badran commented.

