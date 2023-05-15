Alexandria Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries (Alex Pharma) posted a 34.68% year-on-year (YoY) in net profit after tax in the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 14th.

The company’s net profit after tax jumped to EGP 108.222 million in the nine-month period ended March 31st 2023 from EGP 80.357 million in the year-ago period.

Revenue grew 41.26% YoY to EGP 1.190 billion in the July 2022-March 2023 period, from EGP 842.626 million in a FY earlier.

Alex Pharma, a subsidiary of Drug Holding Company, is an Egypt-based company engaged in the manufacture, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical, chemical, veterinary, and nutritional food products, as well as medical appliances

