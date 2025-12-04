Arab Finance: Infinity Power, Africa’s largest renewable energy provider, has started construction on the 200-megawatt Ras Ghareb Wind Project in Egypt’s Gulf of Suez after signing an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract with POWERCHINA Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited (HDEC), as per a press release.

The agreement was signed at the China-Africa Economic, Trade, and Cultural Forum by Co-Founder and CEO of Infinity Power Nayer Fouad and Vice President of POWERCHINA HDEC Liu Jiajin.

The Ras Ghareb wind farm is part of Egypt’s renewable energy program and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development-led Energy Pillar of the National Water, Food, and Energy (NWFE) initiative.

Once completed, the project is expected to supply electricity to more than 300,000 homes and reduce carbon emissions by over 400,000 tons a year, supporting Egypt’s plans to expand low-carbon power generation.

The project also contributes to Infinity Power’s goal of operating 10 gigawatts of renewable energy across Africa by 2030, which the company estimates would provide electricity to around 12 million homes.

“We continue to make strong progress towards our 2030 capacity target, and this project marks another important milestone in that journey. It shows that large-scale renewable projects in Africa are becoming a reality on the ground, demonstrating the continent’s ability to deliver projects of real value on time and to the highest standards,” Co-Founder and Chairman, Infinity Power, Mohamed Ismail Mansour, said.

"We already know the Ras Ghareb region well, and this new site will make a strong contribution to Egypt’s energy needs at a competitive price while we continue to honour our commitments to the local community," Mansour added.

"This 200MW wind farm embodies POWERCHINA Huadong's mission to 'Engineer Green Progress' through sustainable infrastructure. By combining HDEC’s expertise with local partnerships, we deliver clean energy solutions that power communities while protecting our planet – turning Egypt's renewable vision into reality," Vice President, HDEC, Jiajin, commented.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).