The Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) recently held its 16th Board of Directors meeting, led by Ali El-Ghamrawi, Head of the Authority, at its headquarters in the New Administrative Capital. This gathering was part of ongoing efforts to advance Egypt’s pharmaceutical sector, enhance local manufacturing, and bolster the nation’s pharmaceutical security.

A key focus of the meeting was the EDA’s vision for modernizing the pharmaceutical system and aligning with international standards. The agenda covered updates on the Egyptian pharmaceutical market, progress on the digitization of internal processes, advancements on the Egyptian Pharmacopoeia, and recent international accreditations, all aimed at reinforcing Egypt’s position as a regional leader in the pharmaceutical industry.

One of the primary discussions centered on future plans to strengthen local pharmaceutical manufacturing and attract investment in the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The Authority aims to upgrade Egypt’s pharmaceutical facilities to meet domestic demand while expanding export opportunities, ultimately positioning Egypt as a pharmaceutical hub for Africa and the Middle East.

Further, the EDA emphasized its ongoing efforts to build human capacity through specialized training programs at its Professional Development Centre. These initiatives target pharmaceutical professionals across various sectors, focusing on technical and administrative skills while fostering international collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Ali El-Ghamrawi reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to ensuring the availability of high-quality medicines that meet global safety and efficacy standards. He also highlighted the Authority’s close coordination with relevant agencies to monitor and maintain pharmaceutical stock levels, securing Egypt’s pharmaceutical independence.

El-Ghamrawi underscored that the Egyptian Pharmacopoeia project, a key component of the state’s strategy, aims to establish a unified reference for the technical specifications of medicinal products. This initiative will not only enhance the quality of both locally produced and imported medicines but also standardize oversight across the market, ensuring the safety and efficacy of all pharmaceutical products circulating in Egypt.

In addition, El-Ghamrawi noted the significant international accreditations and partnerships the EDA has secured, demonstrating global confidence in Egypt’s pharmaceutical capabilities. These achievements support Egypt’s role as a regional leader in pharmaceuticals and open doors for future international collaborations, aligning with Egypt’s Vision 2030 and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Progress on the EDA’s digital transformation was also discussed. The Authority is digitizing and automating its operations to improve performance, streamline procedures, reduce service delivery times, and enhance transparency. By creating interconnected databases, the EDA is supporting data-driven decision-making and improving institutional effectiveness.

The meeting concluded with an agreement on the need for greater integration and coordination between government bodies involved in medicine regulation, health, investment, and industry. The goal is a unified, efficient pharmaceutical system that supports Egypt’s economy and the well-being of its citizens.

This strategic vision reflects the EDA’s commitment to not only ensuring the availability of safe, effective medicines but also to fostering a self-sufficient and sustainable pharmaceutical sector in Egypt. The Authority’s efforts are a key part of the broader plan to achieve national pharmaceutical security and elevate Egypt’s role on the global stage.

