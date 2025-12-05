Tunis - The Assembly of People's Representatives approved the entire Finance Bill on Thursday evening during a plenary session, with 89 votes in favour, 23 against, and 12 abstentions.

Earlier, MPs approved the additional article aimed at strengthening tax fairness between individuals.

This is Article 50 of the 2026 Finance Bill in its original version submitted by the government, reintroduced by Finance Minister Michket Slama Khaldi for a vote during the plenary session as part of the article-by-article examination of the bill and the proposed new articles.

The article was adopted with 72 votes in favour, 14 against and 16 abstentions.

It is worth noting that Article 50 of the original version was previously rejected by the Finance and Budget Committee.

This article falls under the seventh section of the 2026 Finance Bill, dedicated to tax reform and digitalisation of services.

It abolishes the provisions of Article 23 of Decree No. 79 of 2022, dated December 22, 2022, regarding the 2023 Finance Law.

The article introduces a tax on the assets of natural persons, as of January 1 each year, including the assets owned by their minor children under their care, covering both real estate and movable property.

This tax is referred to as the “wealth tax”. It is set at 0.5% for assets valued between 3 and 5 million dinars, and at 1% for assets exceeding 5 million dinars.

The tax applies to real estate and movable property located in Tunisia regardless of the taxpayer’s place of residence, and to assets located in Tunisia or abroad if the taxpayer is a resident of Tunisia, in accordance with the applicable tax legislation.

The wealth tax is levied on the value of real estate, commercial assets and movable property of all categories, with the exception of the taxpayer’s primary residence, used household furniture, property allocated for professional use, operating commercial assets, and non-utility vehicles with a fiscal power of 12 horsepower or less.

The article also stipulates that the value of taxable assets is determined based on their value after deducting encumbered debts as provided for in the Code of Real Rights, excluding collateral granted in favour of companies.

