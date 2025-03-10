Egypt - President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk on Sunday to discuss the state’s financial performance indicators and the key features and targets of the upcoming fiscal year (FY) 2025/26 budget.

The new budget project includes an increase in allocations for the “Takaful” and “Karama” social protection programmes. Sufficient resources will also be allocated to finance the recently announced social protection package and dedicate a higher percentage of the budget to human development programmes, including presidential initiatives, according to presidential spokesman Ahmed Fahmy.

Fahmy stated that this is in line with the strategic vision of building the Egyptian people and reflects the state’s commitment to improving services for citizens and providing comprehensive care for low-income groups.

Egyptian Presidency Spokesperson ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy added that the meeting also reviewed national efforts to achieve financial discipline, increase the primary surplus, and reduce debt, especially with the near completion of a medium-term public debt reduction strategy.

The President directed officials to continue intensive efforts to curb inflation and improve productivity to achieve higher growth rates.

He also emphasized the need to strengthen financial discipline through government measures to improve the performance of the Egyptian economy and support national development efforts.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

