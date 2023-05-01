Tunisia - The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, on Friday, announced a 13-month debarment of Société Bel Mabrouk Des Travaux et Investissements S.A.R.L with effect from April 11, 2023.

An investigation conducted by the Bank's Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that Société Bel Mabrouk Des Travaux et Investissements S.A.R.L, engaged in fraudulent practices in the context of a tender for the procurement of construction works for the Maroua-Bogo-Pouss, Bogo-Pouss Section under the Transport Sector Support Programme Phase II in Cameroon, the AfDB said in a statement.

The Transport Sector Support Programme is aimed at the rehabilitation of the Yaoundé Bafoussam-Babadjou road, and the development of the Maroua-Bogo-Pouss and Grand-Zambi Kribi roads.

During the debarment period, Société Bel Mabrouk Des Travaux et Investissements S.A.R.L will be ineligible to participate in Bank Group-financed projects and activities, according to the bank.

"Additionally, the debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group,» the same source said.

At the expiry of the debarment period, Société Bel Mabrouk Des Travaux et Investissements S.A.R.L will only be eligible to resume participation in African Development Bank Group-financed projects and activities after implementing an integrity compliance programme consistent with the Bank's guidelines.

This debarment "for fraudulent practices" is not the first in the history of the AfDB Group.

Through its Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption, the Group has already announced several debarment decisions, including a 24-month concerning four companies registered in the Republic of Nigeria, dated August 20, 2020.

The Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption of the African Development Bank Group is responsible for preventing, deterring and investigating allegations of corruption, fraud and other sanctionable practices in Bank Group-financed operations.

