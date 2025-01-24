KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Interior, through the General Department of Security Relations and Media, in collaboration with the General Department of Traffic, announced the launch of a comprehensive awareness campaign on Thursday to inform the public about recent amendments to the Traffic Law.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, this campaign follows the issuance of Decree-Law No. (5) of 2025, which amends certain provisions of Decree-Law No. 67 of 1976 concerning traffic regulations. The new amendments will come into effect 90 days after April 22, 2025. The awareness campaign will run until the law is fully implemented.

The goal of the campaign is to familiarize both citizens and residents with the key changes in the amended law and to encourage adherence to traffic regulations in order to ensure road safety.

The Ministry further explained that the campaign will utilize traditional media outlets such as print, television, and radio, as well as social media platforms to ensure the message reaches all segments of society.

While the new penalties will take effect after the 90-day period, the Ministry emphasized that existing penalties will remain in place until the new ones are implemented. It called on everyone to review the amendments and comply with them, noting that adherence to traffic laws is a collective responsibility that contributes to the protection of lives and property.

The Ministry also mentioned that traffic-related messages will be broadcast in multiple languages, and media meetings will be organized with officials to highlight the significance of these amendments in reducing accidents and creating a safer traffic environment.

It is also important to note that the Ministry of Interior, through the General Department of Security Relations and Media, consistently runs educational campaigns well in advance of implementing any new regulations to ensure the public is adequately informed.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

