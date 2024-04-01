The Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) is considering establishing 5,000 residential units across several areas in the New Administrative Capital (NAC), the firm’s Chairman Khaled Abbas told Asharq Business.

The new units will be offered for sale at reasonable prices, Abbas said, adding that the ACUD agreed with a US-based firm to organize international entertainment events in the NAC.

Moreover, Abbas announced that his company completed the establishment of four subsidiaries in the education, infrastructure and technological structure management, and waste management sectors.

