Arab Finance: France-based hospitality group Accor has signed a hotel management agreement with Egypt-based real estate developer MAVEN Developments to introduce TRIBE Hotels Ain Sokhna at Baymount, marking the brand’s entry into the Egyptian market, as per an emailed press release.

The 150-key beachfront hotel will be developed within MAVEN’s Baymount project in Al Galala, Ain Sokhna. It will include two restaurants, a swimming pool, private beach access, a gym, and a spa, alongside shared social spaces designed to reflect current travel and lifestyle patterns.

The agreement comes as Accor expands its presence beyond capital-focused markets, with a growing footprint along Egypt’s Red Sea corridor. This aligns with increasing investor interest in Ain Sokhna, which continues to develop as a leisure destination supported by infrastructure expansion and rising second-home demand.

Located within close proximity to Cairo, the hotel is expected to serve both domestic and international travelers, supported by the area’s role as a short-stay destination for residents of the capital and growing international demand.

TRIBE, founded in Australia in 2017, operates as a design-led hospitality brand focused on functional and streamlined guest experiences, offering curated spaces and a social environment for travelers.

For MAVEN Developments, the project marks its entry into the hospitality sector following the launch of its Baymount development, located adjacent to Egypt’s International Sea Gateway Marina. The company manages a portfolio exceeding 5,000 keys across multiple destinations and continues to expand through mixed-use and residential projects.