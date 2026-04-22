Arab Finance: Egypt’s Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade has launched the Egyptian-Finnish Business Forum, bringing together senior officials and business leaders from both countries, including representatives from 20 of Finland’s largest companies, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation and expand investment opportunities, as per a statement.

The forum features specialized sectoral sessions aimed at fostering closer integration between the Egyptian and Finnish private sectors, with participation from multiple government entities. The closing session is set to include remarks by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid Saleh, and the President of Finland.

Speaking at the forum, Farid said economic relations between Egypt and Finland are entering an advanced stage of cooperation driven by shared interests and a long-term development vision.

He described the forum as a practical mechanism to translate growing ties into joint investment projects, emphasizing its role in strengthening direct engagement between governments and the private sector.

The minister added that the Egyptian government is prioritizing partnerships that support sustainable development, noting ongoing efforts to improve the investment climate through policy reforms, streamlined procedures, and more efficient investment frameworks. These measures aim to attract foreign direct investment, boost exports, and increase the productive capacity of the national economy.

Farid highlighted that cooperation with Finland offers opportunities to advance technology transfer and capacity building in priority sectors, including manufacturing, communications, healthcare, renewable energy, and engineering industries, which he described as key pillars for future collaboration.

For his part, Mohamed El-Gawasky, CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), said economic ties between the two countries are developing rapidly, reflecting a shared focus on innovation, sustainability, and industrial partnerships. He noted that the forum provides a platform to unlock new investment opportunities and develop joint projects with added value.

El-Gawasky said Egypt continues to position itself as a regional investment hub, supported by infrastructure development, economic and legislative reforms, and digital systems designed to simplify procedures for investors. He added that cooperation between Egypt and Finland combines Finnish expertise in technology and innovation with Egypt’s industrial base and strategic location, creating opportunities in clean energy, digital transformation, engineering industries, and smart logistics.

He also reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to supporting Finnish investors in expanding within Egypt and accessing regional and global markets.