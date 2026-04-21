A flagship Saudi-Egyptian joint venture Paragon Adeer has unveiled Sumou Boulevard, a landmark mixed-use development, and the first flagship investment by Sumou Investment in the Egyptian market.

Strategically located in Mostakbal City, New Cairo, Sumou Boulevard spans over 500,000 sqm, with a total investment of EGP70 billion ($1.35 billion) and projected revenues exceeding EGP 100 billion. The development brings together residential, commercial, hospitality, and retail components within a fully integrated urban ecosystem designed to meet the evolving needs of modern city life.

The project represents a major milestone in Saudi-Egyptian economic collaboration, bringing together Adeer International, the investment arm of Saudi Arabia’s Sumou Holding, and Egypt’s Paragon Developments to deliver a large-scale urban destination in New Cairo.

The launch represents Sumou Investment’s strategic entry into Egypt, underscoring the growing momentum of regional investment and reinforcing economic ties between Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Through this partnership, a new model of integrated urban development is being introduced – one that blends regional investment expertise with deep local market insight. As the first flagship project of the Egyptian-Saudi collaboration, Sumou Boulevard embodies a broader vision to expand development and investment across Egypt’s rapidly evolving urban landscape.

Positioned as “Cairo’s Future”, Sumou Boulevard introduces a new generation of mixed-use urban environments designed around experience-driven city living. As the region’s first regenerative city-making development, anchored by a vibrant 2km boulevard, it redefines how communities are shaped – placing people, culture, and sustainability at the core.

Designed as a walkable destination that integrates living, working, and leisure, the project includes serviced and branded residences, offices, standalone headquarters, hospitality and lifestyle-driven retail.

The development is built around three core pillars: wellbeing, innovation, and culture, shaping a dynamic environment where everyday life, creativity, and forward-looking urban living intersect.

On the launch, Abdulrahman Al Qahtani, Managing Director of Sumou Investment, said: “Egypt is one of the region’s most promising investment destinations, with strong fundamentals and significant long-term growth potential. Sumou Boulevard represents an important step in Adeer International’s regional expansion and a strategic investment in Egypt’s evolving urban landscape.”

Eng. Bassel El Serafy, Global CEO, Adeer International, said: “This project reflects the power of strategic partnerships in shaping the future of urban development. The collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Egypt brings together global expertise and local knowledge, creating a platform that can expand across future developments in the region.”

Eng. Bedeir Rizk, CEO of Paragon Adeer said: “Sumou Boulevard reflects a shared Saudi–Egyptian vision rooted in Egypt’s rich cultural legacy and forward-looking ambition. Through our partnership with Sumou Investment and Adeer International, we are not only introducing a new benchmark for integrated development, but also contributing to positioning Egypt as a regional hub for foreign direct investment – where innovation, culture, and hospitality converge to drive economic growth and global relevance.”

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