Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a positive performance on Tuesday after the EGX30 index climbed by 0.32% to 51,977.34 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index rose by 1.01% to 5,481.3 points, while the EGX35-LV went up by 0.77% to 5,609.26 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the session higher by 1.02% at 13,639.8 points and by 1.05% at 19,058.47 points, respectively.

The EGX’s turnover hit EGP 11.068 billion through the exchange of 2.939 billion shares over 229,742 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 3.577 trillion.

Retail investors accounted for 74.52% of total trading transactions, while institutions equaled 25.47%.

Egyptian traders controlled 88.49% of total trading transactions, while foreign and Arab investors represented 6.35% and 5.15%, respectively.

Foreign and Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 113.057 million and EGP 578,873, respectively. The Arabs were net sellers with EGP 113.636 million.