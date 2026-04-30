AMMAN — Jordanian information and communications technology companies are well positioned to expand their footprint in the Syrian market, as the sector undergoes “rapid” transformation and modernisation, according to Haitham Rawajbeh, representative of the ICT sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC).

Speaking on the sidelines of the 12th edition of the International Exhibition for Information and Communication Technology, "Syria HiTech 2026" in Damascus, Rawajbeh said Jordanian firms are increasingly entering the Syrian market through partnerships with local companies, reflecting growing momentum for cross-border cooperation in the technology sector.

He described Syria as a promising market for Jordanian ICT expertise, particularly as it moves forward with plans to expand digital services and enhance e-government systems, an area in which Jordan has accumulated strong regional experience, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Rawajbeh noted that the exhibition provides an important platform for Jordanian companies to present their advanced technological solutions to both public and private sector stakeholders in Syria, at a time when demand for digital transformation tools is rising.

He also pointed to clear interest from the Syrian side in leveraging Jordan’s capabilities in software development, cybersecurity, and integrated digital solutions, highlighting the complementarity between the two markets.

Emphasising the broader regional context, he said Jordan’s ICT sector has grown into a key provider of digital solutions across multiple industries, supported by its geographic proximity to Syria and strong business-to-business ties.

The exhibition, which features participation from several countries, showcases emerging technologies in areas such as smart cities, e-government platforms, internet services, and digital payments.

He added that Syria’s ICT sector is currently evolving within a wider reform agenda, creating new opportunities for cooperation and knowledge exchange with Jordanian companies, Petra reported.

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