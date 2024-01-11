AMMAN — The Lower House on Wednesday continued discussing the draft amendments related to the Law of the Right to Access Information, passing four additional articles (4, 5, 6 and 7) out of a total of 16 in the proposed law, during a session chaired by Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi. Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh and government officials were present, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

A majority of deputies endorsed the law’s provisions, including granting membership in the Information Council to leaders of journalists’ and lawyers’ syndicates and representatives from civil society, according to Petra. The law now ensures the right of any Jordanian and non-Jordanians residing in the country to access information.

The Joint Lower House Committee approved the 2023 amendments, incorporating modifications after discussions with experts and relevant bodies. Deputies argued that the amended law aims to counter rumors, particularly in the current regional circumstances, emphasising the need for accurate information for every citizen seeking the truth.

The new amendments align with international agreements and best practices on access to information laws, aiming to enhance transparency, integrity, and anti-corruption measures while promoting a culture of the right to know, as stated in the validating reasons of the law.