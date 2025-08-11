Arab Finance: Preparatory meetings for the 33rd session of the Egyptian-Jordanian Joint Committee at the expert level began Sunday, August 10th, in the Jordanian capital Amman, to advance bilateral relations between the two countries amid ongoing regional economic and geopolitical challenges, the Egyptian authorities stated.

The meetings precede the ministerial preparatory session, to be chaired by Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development, and International Cooperation, and Yarub Qudah, Jordan’s Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply.

The higher joint committee will then convene under the chairmanship of Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and his Jordanian counterpart Jafar Hassan.

Al-Mashat stressed that holding the committee’s 33rd session on schedule underscores the strength of bilateral ties and both governments’ commitment to achieving tangible and continuous progress.

She noted that the meetings aim to enhance economic relations, boost trade exchange, and address any challenges in joint work.

Also, she described the Egyptian-Jordanian Joint Committee as one of the oldest and most regular Arab joint committees, established in 1985.

Since its inception, more than 173 cooperation documents have been signed across economic, trade, investment, cultural, scientific, and technical fields, contributing to increased trade and investment and the exchange of expertise between the two countries.

The agenda for the 33rd session includes discussions on trade, investment, food security, energy security, small and medium-sized enterprises, and the conditions of Egyptian workers in Jordan.

It will also follow up on technical committee work, joint training initiatives, and other areas of cooperation.