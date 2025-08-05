AMMAN — The number of certificates of origin issued by the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) for exporting goods increased by 5.1 per cent during the first seven months of the year, compared to the same period last year.

According to statistical data obtained by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the number of certificates of origin issued by the ACC during the January-July period of 2025 reached 22,674, up from 21,566 during the same period in the previous year.

The data also showed a 4.4 per cent decrease in the total value of these certificates, which fell to JD763 million from JD798 million for the same period last year.

Iraq topped the list of countries importing from Jordan in terms of the value of certificates of origin, with goods worth some JD349 million and 1,965 certificates issued. It was followed by Saudi Arabia with JD61 million and 5,165 certificates.

Egypt came next with JD54 million and 566 certificates, followed by Syria with JD46 million and 2,462 certificates, and Switzerland with about JD44 million and 12 certificates.

These five countries were among the highest in terms of both value and number of certificates.

In terms of the types of products exported, foreign-origin goods (re-exported items) accounted for JD386 million. Industrial products reached JD149 million, agricultural goods JD100 million, Arab-origin products JD61 million, while the remainder covered other types of goods.

A certificate of origin is a document used in international trade to certify that goods in a particular shipment were produced, manufactured, or processed in a specific country.

Customs authorities use this document to determine the eligibility of goods, verify their origin and apply appropriate tariffs.

ACC issues certificates of origin for Jordanian agricultural and animal products, raw natural resources, re-exported foreign goods and foreign goods purchased locally under certain conditions.

The chamber also issues certificates for Jordanian industrial products upon the exporter’s request, based on an original factory invoice certified by an industrial chamber and a duly authenticated original certificate of origin issued by an industrial chamber confirming that the goods are of Jordanian origin.

