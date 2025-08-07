AMMAN — Exports from the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) rose by 14.9 per cent during the first seven months of 2025, according to statistics data monitored on Wednesday.

According to statistical data obtained by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the chamber’s exports, based on certificates of origin it issued, reached JD4.207 billion in the first seven months of 2025, compared with JD3.660 billion for the same period last year.

Eight industrial sub-sectors recorded increases in their exports during the reporting period, ranging from 2.5 per cent for therapeutic and medical supplies to 78 per cent for construction industries.

Exports from the wood and furniture sector declined by 8.2 per cent, while the packaging, paper, cardboard, and office supplies sector dropped by 7.6 per cent.

Four countries—India, the US, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq—accounted for more than half of the ACI’s exports in the first seven months of this year, with a combined total of JD2.421 billion.

In terms of geographic distribution during the January–July period of 2025, Arab countries topped the list with JD2 billion in exports, followed by non-Arab Asian countries with JD935 million, and North American countries with JD723 million.

Exports to EU countries totalled JD252 million, while exports to non-EU European countries stood at JD135 million.

Exports to African nations reached JD87 million, South American countries JD37 million, and other destinations JD32 million.

