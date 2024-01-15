AMMAN — Passenger traffic increased by 18 per cent during the first half of 2023, with the number of travellers arriving and departing the Kingdom through the country's three airports reaching 9.53 million, Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) Chief Haitham Misto said on Sunday.

Misto said that in 2023 Jordanian airports received a "record" number of passengers through 86,000 flights carried out by national and foreign airlines, connecting the Kingdom to 81 international destinations.

Passenger numbers were distributed at Amman's Queen Alia International Airport, constituting 97 per cent of total operations with 9.5 million passengers. The top destinations were Saudi Arabia with approximately 1.4 million passengers, followed by the UAE with 1.2 million, Turkey with 1.1 million, Egypt with 804,000 Qatar with 466,000, and the United States with 438,000 passengers.

At King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba, the number of passengers reached 309,000, with 109,000 travellers between Amman and Aqaba.

Misto highlighted that the air transit rate for aircraft passing through Jordanian airspace increased by 82 per cent compared with 2019, with around 86,000 planes crossing the airspace in 2023, up from 47,000 planes in 2019.

