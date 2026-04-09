AMMAN — Jordan’s achievement of a 94.29 per cent rating in the international aviation security audit is a "historic milestone,” Chief Commissioner of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) Daifallah Farajat said on Wednesday.

Farajat noted that this “qualitative” leap places the Kingdom among the world’s leading nations in civil aviation security and facilitation standards, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He added that the result, featured in the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) report following an audit conducted from January 26 to February 5, reflects a “massive” jump compared to previous assessments.

The chief commissioner noted that obtaining such a high percentage “was not a matter of chance, but rather the fruit of years of diligent work and strategic planning to develop the security apparatus at national airports, in full compliance with the highest international standards and practices.”

The comprehensive ICAO audit included a rigorous review of national legislation, security programmes, training, field operations, and quality control.

Farajat stressed that Jordan’s success in exceeding the global average by a wide margin sends a “powerful” message of confidence to the international community and global airlines regarding the safety and security of Jordanian airspace and airports.

He pointed out that this achievement is the result of high-level integration and coordination between CARC and all strategic partners, led by the Ministry of Transport, security agencies at airports, airport operators, and national airlines.

"We highly value the professionalism of our staff in the field and their strict commitment to international standards, which has made our airports a model for balancing maximum security with seamless passenger procedures," the chief commissioner said.

Farajat highlighted that the commission will continue to build on this success, sustain these results, and adopt the latest security technologies to ensure the aviation sector remains a primary driver of the national economy and a bright facade for the Kingdom.

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