Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, announced the relaunch of its service to Beirut from Kuwait via Dammam.

The twice weekly service will help open a vital travel corridor for the large Lebanese community based in Kuwait.

Alongside Beirut, the airline also increased the frequency on its Amman route from one to two weekly flights.

This aims to provide greater flexibility and improved connectivity for travellers to Jordan.

These additions come as part of the airline’s continued efforts to expand its operational footprint and maintain strong regional connectivity through its dual-base operations in Saudi Arabia while the Kuwait International Airport remains temporarily closed.

Ghady El-Khoury, Ambassador of Lebanon to Kuwait, said: “The resumption of direct connectivity between Kuwait and Beirut, during these exceptional circumstances, is a very positive development for the Lebanese community in Kuwait, for all the Kuwaiti friends of Lebanon, and with all those with close ties between our two countries. This service allows families to reconnect and preserve our longstanding ties. I greatly appreciate the efforts of Jazeera Airways in resuming this vital route for our Lebanese community. I wish to take this opportunity to express my utmost admiration for how Jazeera Airways navigated the recent crisis, particularly the seamless management, and rerouting of flights under the strategic vision of its leadership driven by the efforts of the entire Jazeera team."

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, said: "The relaunch of our Beirut service and the increased frequency to Amman underscore our commitment to maintaining strong regional connectivity from Kuwait during this period of disruption. These routes are vital in bringing people back home, reuniting families and loved ones, and supporting essential travel across the region. At the same time, they provide our customers with greater flexibility and convenience, while enabling the continued movement of critical supply chains."

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