AMMAN — The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said on Sunday that rural electrification projects worth JD12.69 million were approved in 2025, extending electricity access to nearly 2,000 households across the Kingdom.

The projects, implemented through the Rural Electrification Fund “Fils Al Reef”, a fee added to electricity consumption, targeted rural and remote areas using both conventional networks and renewable energy systems, according to a ministry report.

The ministry said the programme remains a key national initiative aimed at expanding service coverage, supporting rural and Badia communities, improving living conditions and promoting energy sustainability.

A total of 1,981 homes and 318 sites benefited from the projects last year, the report said.

The fund supported various beneficiary categories, including 427 homes within clusters of five houses at a cost of JD2.39 million, and 619 homes within clusters of at least three houses costing JD1.54 million.

Electricity was also extended to 827 individual homes outside zoning areas at a cost of JD606,425, while 108 underprivileged households within zoning boundaries were connected at a cost of JD116,562.

Efforts to improve network efficiency included upgrading transformer stations at a cost of JD225,263 to address weak supply and reduce technical losses.

Infrastructure works also included installing road lighting leading to 37 cemeteries at a cost of JD274,368 to facilitate nighttime access.

The report highlighted support for the agricultural sector, with 56 farms, including poultry, livestock and fish farms, electrified at a cost of JD652,573.

Meanwhile, 63 productive, industrial and investment projects received JD1.87 million in support, contributing to local economic activity and job creation.

Electricity services were also extended to government and security facilities, schools, and cooperative and charitable associations at a cost of JD4.18 million, strengthening essential services in underserved areas.

On renewable energy, the ministry said it floated a tender to install grid-connected solar systems for 500 low-income households and beneficiaries of the National Aid Fund to help reduce electricity bills.

A similar initiative benefited 1,493 injured military personnel, while off-grid solar systems were installed for 13 underprivileged households outside zoning areas at a cost of JD52,000.

In the area of energy efficiency, the ministry continued replacing conventional street lighting with energy-saving LED units in cooperation with the Ministry of Local Administration, allocating JD5 million annually from the fund. A total of 521,168 lighting units have been replaced, helping municipalities reduce costs and improve services.

The report noted that regulatory amendments introduced in 2025 aim to expand the fund’s developmental impact, including support for upgrading transformer stations serving industrial cities, with contributions of up to 25 per cent and a ceiling of JD60,000.

The amendments also link financial support for projects, including industrial, investment and tourism facilities outside zoning areas, to the number of jobs created for Jordanians.

In addition, the ministry approved a project to install solar systems for the homes of families of martyrs from the Jordan Armed Forces— Arab Army (JAF) and security agencies, in recognition of their sacrifices.

Looking ahead, the ministry said it plans to install solar systems for 1,000 households of persons with disabilities between 2026 and 2030, at an estimated cost of JD1.5 million, in line with commitments made at the 2025 Global Disability Summit.

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