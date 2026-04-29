AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Tuesday paid a field visit to several sites in Amman’s Wadi Al Seer District as part of his ongoing inspection tours.

During the visit, Hassan toured the Iraq Al Amir Women’s Cooperative Society, which implements a range of productive and heritage-based programmes and projects, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

He praised the association’s role in supporting the local community, promoting traditional products and creating employment opportunities.

The prime minister directed that support be provided to the association, established in 2001, to expand its programmes and activities and facilitate access to marketing channels to promote its products, which rely on recycling natural materials available in the local environment.

The association includes pottery, weaving and handmade paper workshops, in addition to a production kitchen and a rest area for tourists. It currently provides 22 job opportunities for members of the local community.

Hassan also visited Iraq Al Amir Secondary Mixed School, where he called for expanding the school and upgrading its facilities to better serve students and teachers.

The prime minister commended the school's efforts in implementing environmental initiatives aimed at raising environmental awareness and instilling a culture of cleanliness within schools, emphasising the need to expand these initiatives to all schools.

He also ordered comprehensive maintenance for the school, which was established in 1999 and serves more than 600 students, alongside improvements to its facilities.

Hassan inspected the Iraq Al Amir Healthcare Centre.

He directed that a permanent means of transportation be provided starting next week to facilitate patients’ access to "Al Bassa" Comprehensive Health Centre, which is approximately 3 km away. He also directed the expansion of the health services offered by the comprehensive center to better serve the community.

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