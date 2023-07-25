AMMAN — From addressing oil spills to mental health support and the use of AI in the medical sphere, this year’s Falling Walls Lab Jordan explored innovative solutions for a wide array of challenges.

From dozens of applications, six contenders were selected to present their solutions to pressing issues in a three-minute pitch to a jury from the Jordanian entrepreneurial scene and audience, according to a statement from the organisers.

All candidates were young entrepreneurs or students from various universities across Jordan.

After a rigorous selection process and thorough deliberations, the decision was clear: Yara Marei, a young entrepreneur and graduate from Jordan University of Science and Technology, won first place.

She will be given the opportunity to present her breakthrough findings at the global Falling Walls Summit in Berlin in November, competing with other Falling Walls Lab finalists from around the world.

With her project Z-Enviroil, she intends to help tackling oil spills, using a special technology that retrieves spilled oil without affecting its quality so it can be reused, the statement said.

The Falling Walls Lab Jordan was hosted by the German Jordanian University as academic partner and co-organised by the innovation and commercialisation management platform Innosteps and the German Academic Exchange Service.

Falling Walls was established in 2009 in Berlin, on the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. Its core mission is to showcase breakthroughs and to network innovators, scientists as well as representatives of the private and the public sector to tackle great challenges and to make groundbreaking ideas available to society.

