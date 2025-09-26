AMMAN — Jordan’s exports covered 51 per cent of the Kingdom’s imports in the first seven months of 2025, the highest level ever recorded, the Department of statistic (DoS) said on Thursday.

The figure compares with 50 per cent during the same period last year, reflecting a one-point increase, according a DoS report.

According to the report, the coverage ratio rose by 10 per cent to reach 55 per cent in July, compared with 50 per cent in July 2024.

During the first seven months of 2025, the value of total exports reached JD5.798 billion, including JD5.268 billion in national exports and JD530 million in re-exports, while imports during the same period stood at JD11.319 billion.

As a result, the trade balance deficit amounted to JD5.521 billion in the first seven months of 2025, an increase of JD145 million compared with the same period in 2024, the report showed.

