AMMAN —The Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) said that it had introduced a set of proactive precautionary measures worth JD760 million to strengthen the resilience of the national economy amid regional and global developments.

The measures aim at supporting the tourism sector, enhancing food security and boosting banking liquidity, and are structured across several key measures, according to a CBJ report, cited by the public service broadcaster Al Mamlaka.

The CBJ has injected around JD700 million into the money market by reducing the mandatory reserve ratio on current and demand deposits by two percentage points, bringing it to 5 per cent for commercial banks and 4 per cent for Islamic banks.

This step is expected to provide banks with additional lending liquidity estimated at JD300 million.

As a further precaution, the Central Bank said that it has gradually reduced the balance of certificates of deposit issued since the outbreak of the Iran war, from JD550 million to JD150 million as of April 7, 2026, injecting an additional JD400 million in lendable liquidity into the market.

The bank also said it introduced concessional financing facilities, through commercial banks, for tourism establishments significantly affected by regional conditions.

These facilities aim to cover operational expenses, particularly wages, to ensure business continuity, preserve jobs and support recovery once conditions stabilise. The government will cover the interest on these new loans through the end of 2026.

The Central Bank allocated JD60 million in concessional financing to support the import of essential food commodities. The programme includes loan guarantees covering 85 per cent of the value of financing provided by banks, in cooperation with the Jordan Loan Guarantee Corporation.

The bank also confirmed the continuation of its financing programme for economic sectors, under which a total of JD2.7 billion has been extended since its launch in 2011, benefiting 3,868 projects and creating around 21,000 jobs.

The Central Bank reaffirmed its commitment to closely monitoring economic developments and taking all necessary measures to maintain monetary and financial stability in the Kingdom.

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