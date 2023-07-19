Established in 2011, hana-musubi is a 100% Japanese rice Omusubi specialty store under Hyakunousha International Limited. "Omusubi" represents a mother's love and family warmth: taking delicious Japanese rice cooked to perfection and adding favourite ingredients, then carefully moulding it with both hands coming together to represent the connection between people's hearts. hana-musubi carefully selects top-quality Japanese rice and combines it with seasonal ingredients to create fresh and delicious Omusubi. The company strictly monitors the process from raw materials and production to delivery and store operations to uphold its commitment to food safety and quality assurance. The goal is to provide customers with safe and secure 100% Japanese rice Omusubi at all times. hana-musubi produces multiple flavours of Omusubi daily, along with a variety of authentic Japanese cuisine, fresh and nutritious salads, and unique Japanese desserts, providing customers with a daily boost for a healthy lifestyle. With its high-quality, healthy, and delicious Omusubi, hana-musubi has successfully won the hearts of the public and has opened over 125 stores in Hong Kong, Kowloon, and the New Territories in the past decade, allowing more customers to enjoy the highest quality Japanese Omusubi. In addition to providing high-quality and delicious Omusubi, hana-musubi also adheres to the values of traditional Japanese hospitality "omotenashi" (おもてなし) to serve its customers. The company hopes to inspire every customer with warm and sincere service and connect with customers through the highest quality Japanese cuisine. Website: https://www.h-musubi.com/en/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HanaMusubiHK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hanamusubiofficial/

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.