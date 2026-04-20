SINGAPORE/TOKYO - The ⁠U.S. dollar rose to its highest level in a week against major currencies on Monday before paring gains to trade ‌little changed as renewed U.S.-Iran tensions caused uncertainty in markets about the chances of a peace deal.

The United States said on Sunday that it had seized an Iranian ​cargo ship that tried to run its blockade, while Iran said it would retaliate, stoking fears about a resumption of hostilities.

Tehran also said it would not participate ​in ​a second round of negotiations that the U.S. had hoped to kick off before its two-week ceasefire with Iran expires on Tuesday.

"The weekend escalation revives the geopolitical risk premium just as markets had started pricing a peace dividend," said Charu Chanana, chief investment ⁠strategist at Saxo, adding that higher oil "is not just an energy story, it is a growth-and-rates story."

The euro was last up 0.1% at $1.1773 after hitting a one-week low of $1.1729 earlier in the session, while sterling was 0.05% higher at $1.3526. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar fell 0.1% to $0.7163.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six peers, recouped some of its recent losses to rise to its highest in a week at 98.47, ​before dipping to trade ‌at 98.22.

The index is down ⁠1.6% in April. It ⁠had surged 2.3% in March on haven demand after the war broke out.

Analysts said the restrained moves in the currency markets, with the dollar giving ​back some of its early gains, pointed to lingering optimism that despite the setbacks over the weekend ‌a resolution could still be on the cards.

Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone, ⁠said while the tone is risk-off to start the week, the move so far "appears orderly rather than indicative of a major volatility shock".

"Market participants understand that the path to a formal agreement was unlikely to be linear and remains vulnerable to sudden changes, so market players won't be wholly surprised by a sentiment shift," Weston said.

MARKETS FOCUS ON STRAIT OF HORMUZ

Now in its eighth week, the war has created the most severe shock to energy supplies in history, sending oil prices surging because of the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which typically handles about a fifth of the world's oil shipments.

The United States has maintained a blockade of Iranian ports, while Iran has lifted and then reimposed its own blockade on marine traffic passing through the crucial waterway.

That spurred a rebound in oil ‌prices on Monday. Brent crude futures jumped 4.9% to $94.79 a barrel and U.S. West Texas ⁠Intermediate was at $88.77 a barrel, up 5.8%.

"The key is still the Strait of Hormuz for ​many, and hopes that we could see the U.S. and Iran sit down at the negotiating table before the ceasefire ends now seem remote," said Nick Twidale, chief market strategist at ATFX Global in Sydney.

"For now, I think we will see further downside moves for risk in the coming sessions."

The ​yen weakened to 158.83 ‌per dollar, although it remained below the crucial 160 level that traders worry could lead to intervention ⁠to support the Japanese currency.