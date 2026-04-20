HAMBURG - Chicago wheat futures rose on Monday, supported ​by dryness ⁠in U.S. growing regions and fears the ceasefire between the United States ‌and Iran may break down.

Corn and soybeans were also supported by war concerns but saw ​headwinds from expectations of fast U.S. plantings.

Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat rose 1.2% ​to $6.06-3/4 a ​bushel at 1118 GMT after firmness last week. Corn rose 0.06% to $4.48-3/4 a bushel. Soybeans were unchanged at $11.67-1/4 a bushel.

Oil prices rose after ⁠the U.S. said it had seized an Iranian cargo ship attempting to run its blockade, Iran said it would retaliate.

"Wheat is higher in early trade, the war risk premium is back into the picture," said Matt Ammermann, commodity ​risk manager at ‌StoneX. "As seen last ⁠week, the focus ⁠remains on the poor U.S. crop conditions and the Western Plains drought threatening hard red ​winter wheat, but latest forecasts show some hopes of ‌rains."

Soybeans are also seeing some support from ⁠the Iran war risk, he added.

"As a key catalyst, U.S. weather remains under close scrutiny," Argus analysts said in a note. "The lack of precipitation across winter wheat areas has long weighed on yield potential."

But soybean rises were limited by expectations that a rapid pace of U.S. soybean sowings could be reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in its U.S. crop progress estimates due later on Monday.

"There is an expectation that with the trend by ‌U.S. farmers to plant soy first especially in southern states, ⁠so there than normal planting pace today," Ammermann said.

"Corn ​remains mixed, it seems the market is largely ignoring crude oil right now. Warm U.S. Midwest weather means there are expectations more rapid U.S. corn planting pace ​will be ‌seen over the coming weeks."