Gold prices fell on Tuesday, weighed down ‌by a firm US dollar as lingering uncertainty over U.S.-Iran peace talks kept investors cautious, while they ​also looked forward to a Senate confirmation hearing for Federal Reserve nominee Kevin Warsh.

Spot gold was down ​0.7% at $4,784.77 ​per ounce, as of 0922 GMT, having hit its lowest level since April 13 on Monday. U.S. gold futures for June delivery fell 0.5% to $4,803.60.

The U.S. ⁠dollar rose on Tuesday, making greenback-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

"Today's decline in gold prices reflects fears that, despite the recent drop in oil prices, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains uncertain, with the blockade still in place," said ActivTrades analyst ​Ricardo Evangelista.

"This ‌uncertainty is keeping ⁠inflationary concerns alive, supporting ⁠the U.S. dollar in a dynamic that creates a headwind for non-yielding gold."

The U.S. expressed confidence ​that peace talks with Iran would go ahead in Pakistan and ‌a senior Iranian official said Tehran was considering joining, ⁠but significant hurdles and uncertainty remained as the end of a two-week ceasefire approached.

Iran's foreign ministry on Tuesday condemned the United States for what it called an attack on the Iranian commercial vessel Touska at the weekend, demanding the immediate release of the vessel.

Oil prices fell on expectations that the peace talks this week would allow more supply to flow from the key Middle East producing region.

Higher crude prices since the onset of the Middle East conflict have stoked inflation concerns. While bullion is traditionally seen as ‌a hedge against inflation, the non-yielding metal's appeal fades in a ⁠high interest-rate environment.

Kevin Warsh will tell lawmakers at his Senate ​confirmation hearing that he is "committed to ensuring that the conduct of monetary policy remains strictly independent," according to prepared remarks released on Monday. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ​EDT (1400 GMT) on ‌Tuesday.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 1.4% to $78.81 per ounce, platinum ⁠lost 1.1% to $2,066.85, while palladium was ​up 0.3% at $1,556.63.