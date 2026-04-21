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CANBERRA - Chicago wheat futures edged lower on Tuesday as India's decision to allow more exports underscored comfortable global supply, but a fall in crop condition ratings in drought-stressed U.S. Plains limited the decline.
Corn futures edged lower and soybeans were little changed.
FUNDAMENTALS
The most-traded wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 0.2% at $6.04-3/4 a bushel at 0050 GMT.
CBOT corn fell 0.2% to $4.51-1/4 a bushel and soybeans were flat at $11.66 a bushel. Both crops are, like wheat, well supplied worldwide.
Wheat prices rallied 5% last week and are up almost 20% so far this year, but have lost momentum since reaching a two-week high of $6.16-3/4 last Thursday, with traders saying the rally has made U.S. wheat less competitive on global export markets.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated 30% of the nation's winter wheat in good-to-excellent condition, down from 34% the previous week and below a range of analyst estimates, as dry conditions and a cold snap over the weekend stressed crops.
In Kansas, the state that produces the most U.S. winter wheat, the USDA rated 24% of the crop as good to excellent as of Sunday, down from 32% a week before.
Some rain is forecast in the driest areas in the coming days.
The USDA also said that U.S. farmers had planted 12% of the spring wheat crop, 12% of this year's soybeans and 11% of its corn by Sunday.
Elsewhere, India approved an additional 2.5 million metric tons of wheat exports, taking the total export quota to 5 million tons, though a trader said it might fall well short of that level.
In soybeans, top producer Brazil had harvested 92% of its 2025/26 crop as of last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said. This season's crop is expected to be the biggest on record.
China, the biggest soy importer, is meanwhile expected to import 6.1% fewer beans in 2026 than last year, according to an agriculture ministry-backed outlook.
MARKETS NEWS
Wall Street pulled back from record highs on Monday and oil prices spiked as increasing tensions over the crucial Strait of Hormuz raised concerns that a fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire might not hold.