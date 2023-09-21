Bahrain International Airport (BIA) has earned the prestigious Airports Council International (ACI) Public Health & Safety Readiness Accreditation, for demonstrating its proactive management practices and commitment to safety and well-being of its passengers and employees.

This acknowledgment aligns BIA's ongoing commitment to prioritise health and safety measures in strict accordance with the ICAO Council Aviation Recovery Task Force (CART) recommendations and the health protocols outlined by ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines, said a statement.

The ACI Public Health & Safety Readiness Accreditation programme serves as a testament to Bahrain International Airport's capabilities to manage public health emergency, to respond to crises while maintaining the highest level of service and passenger’s satisfaction.

Bahrain International Airport holds the certification valid until 2026.

In its commitment to fostering long-term sustainability and ensuring airports to be well-prepared for uncertainties, ACI World encourages airports to adjust their strategies and operations.

The Public Health & Safety Readiness accreditation assesses how closely an airport aligns its public health and safety measures with the ACI Business Restart and Recovery guidelines, the ICAO Council's Aviation Recovery Taskforce (CART) recommendations, and other industry best practices. It also ensures consistency with CAPSCA recommendations for States.

Yousif Al Binfalah, Chief Executive Officer at Bahrain Airport Company, said: “This marks a significant milestone for our entire airport team as we achieve yet another significant recognition by ACI World in our journey to align with international aviation standards and contribute to the development of Bahrain's aviation sector.

“ It underscores our unwavering dedication to the safety and well-being of our passengers and the broader public while highlighting our ongoing commitment to enhancing the sustainability of our airport operations. This accreditation serves as a testament to our proactive management practices and our preparedness to tackle any future challenges.”

Abdulla Janahi, Chief Development and Technical Officer at Bahrain International Airport said: “Obtaining this certificate has been a rigorous process, and it is a testament to the dedication of our Health, Safety, and Environment departments.

“They have diligently applied the most stringent health and safety standards by thoroughly reviewing and evaluating all travel and arrival procedures, ensuring strict adherence to ACI recommendations and the directives of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Through this achievement, we have effectively showcased our preparedness to confront any future challenges that may arise.” p Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).