Sri Lanka's central bank said it is paramount that the country stick to its Extended Fund Facility agreement with the International Monetary Fund and complete its debt restructuring process, according to a report it issued on Thursday.

"The country has not fully exited the crisis, there is no space available for any slippages from the committed path," the Central Bank of Sri Lanka said in the report.

The South Asian island nation's government on Tuesday rejected international bondholders' proposal to restructure more than $12 billion in debt, delaying efforts to resolve a debt crisis.

