The graduates of the ‘Tahleeq’ Programme, an ambitious capacity building initiative by Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), aimed at creating future leaders in the Bahraini aviation sector, were honoured at a ceremony in Muharraq.

The students of the third batch were honoured by Zayed R Alzayani, Chairman of Gulf Air Group Holding (GFG) at a BAC ceremony attended by Dr Jeffrey Goh, Chief Executive Officer of GFG, Mohammed Yousif Al Binfalah, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) and other executives.

The ‘Tahleeq’ programme was launched in 2014 by BAC, a subsidiary of GFG, in cooperation with Tamkeen. It seeks to develop the capabilities of young Bahrainis, equip them with the technical and specialised skills required to continue developing the aviation industry in Bahrain.

It also aims at reinforce BAC’s competitiveness and contribution to the development process in the kingdom, in line with the Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.

Alzayani congratulated the graduates, and said: “We wish the graduates success in their careers, and look forward to seeing them make progress and to effectively contribute to the aviation sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Investing in Bahraini talent has always been the right choice and has proven its outcome in various sectors.”

“The launch of ‘Tahleeq’ in parallel with new Passenger Terminal project, which succeeded in claiming international recognition and awards, has given the programme a significant boost and created a strong foundation for its success.

“Today’s graduates will be tomorrow’s aviation sector leaders who will shape its success with the experience they have gained and their ambition.”

The ‘Tahleeq’ programme has been meticulously curated, with the first two years dedicated to theoretical and experiential training, including five modules on soft skills at Gulf Aviation Academy (GAA) in partnership with the Bahrain Institute for Banking and Finance.

The technical courses were provided by Airport Council International, and all candidates were awarded the GSN Initial (Silver) Diploma. The last two years of the programme are designated for practical training and gaining experience through working on various projects in BAC.

