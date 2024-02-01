Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the resumption of its flights to four destinations during the upcoming summer season from June to September.

The four destinations are Nice in France, Sharm El Sheikh and Alexandria in Egypt and Bodrum in Turkey, each destination will be operated with two weekly flights by Airbus A320 and A321.

1. Nice, France on Sunday and Thursdays starting from June 2 to September 29.

2. Sharm El Sheikh and Alexandria, Wednesdays and Saturdays starting from June 1 to September 14.

3. Bodrum, Thursday and Saturdays starting from June 15 to September 14.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).