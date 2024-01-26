UAE ministers and officials emphasised the importance of the International Day of Clean Energy, celebrated on 26th January, as it reflects the growing global interest in sustainable energy sources as the best solution to achieve a just and inclusive transformation for all.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency marking the first International Day of Clean Energy, which coincides with the anniversary of the founding of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), they highlighted the UAE's leading role in the eco-friendly energy scene at all levels and pumping investments aimed at accelerating the transition to a more sustainable future. They also congratulated IRENA on its efforts in continuing to support the launch of renewable energy projects around the world and turbocharging the climate action drive globally.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said that the UAE, driven by its leadership's forward-looking vision, is playing a leading, active role regionally and globally in the field of renewable energy to secure the future of humanity and the planet.

He congratulated IRENA on its efforts to promote renewable energy projects, and called on all its members to intensify their efforts to meet the world's need to triple the capacity of renewable energy sources by 2030 to keep 1.5°C within reach.

Dr. Al Jaber explained that COP28 saw all parties reach an agreement on the historic ‘UAE Consensus', which includes achieving a well-organised, responsible, fair and realistic transition to a zero-carbon energy system, and also set for the first time specific time-bound goals to triple the capacity of renewable energy sources by 2030, stressing that all parties must now transform commitments and pledges into tangible action and results, further boosting IRENA's vital role in promoting policies, technology and financing to achieve the desired progress in this area.

For his part, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said, "The UAE has invested heavily in clean energy projects, especially nuclear and solar, to ensure reaching net zero by 2050. As we celebrate the International Day of Clean Energy, we reaffirm our commitment to innovative solutions and collective efforts to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable future."

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said, "The injection of global investments in clean energy and its technologies will change the shape of the world as we know it. On the trade front, this will enable us to create fully sustainable supply chains, which is essential to overcome the challenges of climate change and provide new opportunities for economies around the developing world."

For her part, Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, said, "The world's celebration of the first International Day of Clean Energy just after COP28 is a testament to the global commitment to the clean energy transition. The Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment will continue to play a proactive role in national efforts to reduce emissions, achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement, mitigate the effects of climate change, and protect the future of the planet."

In turn, Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany, Permanent Representative of the UAE to IRENA, said, "The adoption of the International Day of Clean Energy by the United Nations testifies to the growing global interest in renewable and clean energy as the best solution to achieve a just, inclusive and practical energy transition."

She highlighted the UAE's unwavering commitment to working with the global community to triple the global renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency by 2030 to put the world on the right track and keep 1.5°C within reach.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), said, "The International Day of Clean Energy is an opportunity to celebrate the significant role of renewable energy in making a positive impact on our world and paving the way towards building a sustainable future based on climate neutrality. As one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies in the world, Masdar is proud to play a leading role in accelerating the pace of deployment of clean energy solutions around the world."

The world is celebrating the first International Day of Clean Energy today, as it provides a great opportunity to sustain the momentum of renewable and clean energy adoption and renew international commitments to building a sustainable future. The United Nations General Assembly's declaration of this day is the fruit of joint efforts made by the UAE and Panama during the past year to see it passed.