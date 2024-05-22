RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif and Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Khalid bin Mohamed Al-Attiyah co-chaired the second meeting of the Security and Military Committee in Riyadh on Monday.

A number of Saudi and Qatari senior officials attended the meeting of the committee, which was established by the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council.



Speaking on the occasion, Prince Abdulaziz welcomed Al-Attiyah and his accompanying delegation to the Kingdom. The minister highlighted that the objective of the meeting is to further strengthen security cooperation between the two countries, in accordance with the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.



Prince Abdulaziz emphasized the deep historical and fraternal relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar. He noted that the committee meeting was part of periodic meetings aimed at discussing ways to enhance security cooperation and coordinate positions on security fields of mutual concern. These efforts, he stated, seek to fulfill the aspirations of the leaderships and peoples of both countries for increased security, stability, and prosperity.



Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud commended the efforts of the work teams from both sides and wished everyone success. After concluding the discussions on various topics outlined in the agenda, the ministers signed the minutes of the meeting.

