The UAE and the Kingdom of Malaysia are steadfast in their efforts to build distinguished partnerships and foster them in all fields, especially in the field of defence, to achieve their common vision of consolidating the pillars of security and stability through exchanging experiences.

Through their collaborations, the two friendly countries aim to boost performance, efficiency and teamwork levels in accordance with the strategy of raising the readiness of their defence forces and their capacity to deal with the various settings of military operations.

The close cooperation between the two countries is reflected in the ongoing joint military exercises between the UAE and Malaysian armed forces, as well as in their collaborations in the field of military training.

Earlier this year, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Majesty Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, King of Malaysia, witnessed the conclusion of the "Desert Tiger 6" joint military exercise between the UAE and the Malaysian land forces, which took place in the UAE.

The Desert Tiger 6" joint military exercise was a huge success, showcasing the level of coordination and readiness that the two forces have achieved through well-planned military training, to ensure their countries and peoples are well protected.

Supported by the two leaderships, the UAE-Malaysia defence cooperation testifies to their exceptional relationship and its development in light of the continuation of joint military exercises, as part of their efforts that align with the global drive to promote peace.

The two countries are also keen to enhance participation in specialised military, defence and security exhibitions and conferences. Last year, the UAE participated in the Defence Services Asia Exhibition & Conference (DSA), which was held in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur. Meanwhile, Malaysia participates in IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions that are held in Abu Dhabi every two years.