NEW DELHI -- Gems and jewelry will be a major focus at a ‘Country Seminar’ on UAE-India trade as part of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit opening on 10th January in Gandhinagar, capital of Gujarat state.

Started in 2003, the biennial Vibrant Gujarat Summit has become one of India’s most important global forums for creating strategic business partnerships, inclusive growth and knowledge sharing.

Trade finance, investment facilitation and start-up opportunities will be the other focus areas at the Country Seminar on UAE-India trade.

The government of Gujarat has released a stellar list of Indians from government, trade, industry, technology and specialised business who will participate in this Country Seminar.

They will be led by Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister for Commerce and Industry. Others include Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Harsha Bangari, Managing Director of EXIM Bank, and Nivruti Rai, Managing Director and CEO of Invest India, the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency.

The focus on gems and jewelry is because Surat, a major city in Gujarat, is the world’s largest diamond trading hub and home to the world’s largest office building, the Surat Diamond Bourse.

Vipul Bansal, Joint Secretary in India’s Department of Commerce, will lead the discussions on the prospects of future gems and jewelry trade with the UAE.

Tapan Ray, Group CEO of Gandhinagar’s GIFT City, will also play a major role at the Country Seminar. GIFT City, which expands as Gujarat International Finance Tech-City, is being promoted as an international financial services centre by the state government.