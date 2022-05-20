ABU DHABI - Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE enhances its stature as a capital of business tourism, to achieve sustainable development by supporting economic diversification, developing national industries and vital sectors, and investing in knowledge development and capacity building.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed’s keenness to promote business tourism by supporting a wide range of specialist exhibitions in future industries has helped attract strategic investments in advanced technologies and the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The farsighted vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed has strengthened the UAE’s position in tourism industry in the region and has led to outstanding outcomes and achievements, benefitting the UAE and Abu Dhabi, in particular.

The Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) has helped generate direct and indirect proceeds exceeding AED39.7 billion by receiving more than 20 million visitors since 2005 and hosting more than 3,900 events over 15 years, shaping the future of the country’s exhibition and conference sector.

In line with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed’s vision, specialist exhibitions and conferences have facilitated the transfer and localisation of advanced knowledge in the country, becoming a key foundation for the launch of a wide range of local industries in vital sectors, including renewable energy, defence industries, health, environment, energy, transport and advanced technologies.

Under the framework of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed’s vision for the business tourism sector, he supported the establishment of ADNEC, in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi and the UAE, in general, to become a key platform for communication and encourage the growth of vital and strategic sectors, through hosting major world-class events that facilitate the transfer and localisation of knowledge and supply Emirati nationals with universal expertise.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed has helped enhance Abu Dhabi’s stature as a centre of business and entertainment tourism by attracting business and entertainment tourists and making a positive social and economic impact.

"President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan strongly believes in the key role of the tourism sector in achieving these strategic objectives, creating job opportunities for UAE citizens, motivating entrepreneurship and establishing small and medium-sized enterprises, which will support the national economy," said Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC.