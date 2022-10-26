SHARJAH - The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organised today the Sharjah-Tajikistan business forum to discuss ways to strengthen collaboration ties between the Emirati and Tajikistani business communities, especially in investment and commercial sectors.

The forum, which was held on the sidelines of a visit by a high-level business delegation from Tajikistan, highlighted the importance of fostering partnerships across a range of areas of common interest, including the food and agricultural sectors, to reinforce the food security system in both countries.

Welcoming the visiting delegation, Abdul Aziz Shattaf, Assistant Director-General for the Communication and Business Sector, said that the forum provided an ideal opportunity to explore avenues of cooperation and ways to exchange expertise in order to enhance trade exchange and increase trade missions between both friendly countries.

“The UAE and Tajikistan's bilateral ties are growing and prospering in all fields thanks to the wise visions and directives of both countries’ leaderships, which reflected positively on solidifying our ties based on mutual respect and benefit. Over the past few years, the volume of trade exchange between the two countries has doubled, reaching US$61.5 million in 2019,” Shattaf said.

For his part, Sharifi Bahadur Mahmoudzadeh, Ambassador of Tajikistan to the UAE, emphasised that Tajikistan is keen to cement bilateral ties with the UAE, expressing his thanks and gratitude to Sharjah Chamber for organising the forum, which served as a venue to exchange expertise and learn about the investment and economic opportunities available in both countries.