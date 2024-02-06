H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired, on Tuesday, the SEC's meeting, held at the Sharjah Ruler's Office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC).

The SEC discussed several government work issues in Sharjah, reviewed the progress of work in departments and bodies, and made several decisions that are in the citizens' interest and provide a decent life for the people of Sharjah.

The council approved several proposals submitted by the Sharjah Department of Civil Aviation, to sustain business in the emirate's aviation sector and provide facilities to operating companies that take Sharjah as a destination for their flights.

The report of Sharjah Municipality was reviewed during the meeting, addressing its achievements in 2023. The report explained the emirate's growth in the various sectors supervised by the municipality that would enhance the quality of services.