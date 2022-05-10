COLOMBO — Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Sri Lanka issued advisory to its citizens to postpone travel to the island nation due to the nationwide curfew following violent protests and political turmoil.



“Citizens planning to travel to Sri Lanka should postpone their plans for the time being,” the embassy said in a statement on Monday.



The embassy attributed this to the current protests and rallies in Sri Lanka, which have resulted in the declaration of a state of emergency and clamping of curfew in the capital city of Colombo and other parts of the country.



Sri Lanka's capital is under curfew after ruling party supporters attacked crowds protesting at the government's handling of the economic crisis. At least 20 people were injured in the violence outside the prime minister and president's offices in Colombo.



Police fired tear gas and water cannon at government supporters after they breached police lines and attacked people using sticks and poles.

