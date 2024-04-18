JEDDAH — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman engaged in two telephone discussions on Tuesday.



Firstly, he received a call from President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



The conversation revolved around the recent military escalation in the region and the potential threat it poses to regional security and stability.



Both leaders emphasized the necessity of taking preventive measures to avoid further deterioration of the situation.



Shortly after, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman received another call, this time from Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.



Their discussion centered on the ongoing developments in Gaza, particularly the recent military escalation and its implications for the security and stability of the region.



They underscored the importance of exerting all possible efforts to mitigate the risks of escalation and safeguard the region from further tensions.

