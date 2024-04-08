MAKKAH — The General Directorate of Civil Defense has carried out an extensive safety inspection campaign during Ramadan, covering 10,047 accommodations and facilities in Makkah and Madinah.

This initiative is part of efforts to ensure all locations meet strict safety standards and adhere to Civil Defense regulations, focusing specifically on enhancing preventive safety measures for the well-being of visitors to the two holy mosques.

