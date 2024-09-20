

Qatar-infused investments could play a central role in the development of the Philippines’ experiential tourism sector and enhance the halal-preparedness of its hospitality industry, an official of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has said.



Aleem Siddiqui M Guiapal, the Director and Programme Manager of the DTI’s Halal Industry Development and Trade Office, spoke to Gulf Times on the sidelines of the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) 2024 here, where more than 20 Philippine companies are participating.



Guiapal emphasised that the country has a sizeable market that could attract Qatari investments for a diverse range of halal-related projects.

“The Philippines has the third-largest Muslim population in Southeast Asia, with about 12mn people, providing a ready market for halal products and services,” Guiapal pointed out.

In terms of legal framework, the DTI official said the Philippine government has implemented laws supporting halal product development, investment incentives, and the establishment of Islamic banks.



“Most importantly, the Philippines has the political will to push for a highly-developed halal industry. President Marcos has shown strong support for the industry, establishing a ‘green lane’ for halal as a ‘sunrise industry’,” Guiapal stressed.



He said the DTI is in talks with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) for a potential investment roadshow to GCC countries, such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, to explore, promote, and identify investment opportunities in various sectors.



Highlighting potential investment opportunities in various areas of the Philippines, Guiapal noted that the Clark Freeport, which is home to the Clark International Airport, “is a very good destination for experiential tourism.”



He said Middle Eastern airlines like Emirates, Turkish Airline, and Qatar Airways are now landing at the Clark airport, thus helping drive higher international tourist footfall in the area.

Middle Eastern nationals, such as Qataris, are known for their higher spending when they travel, noted Guiapal, who said: “When going on holiday, most Qataris bring their entire family. This presents a significant opportunity for the Philippine tourism sector, especially if it can address the need for halal-friendly facilities and services.”



Guiapal emphasised that Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco has been actively promoting the “Muslim-friendly Philippines” tagline, which aligns with the DTI’s initaitives to develop the country’s halal industry.



“We’re promoting the country as ‘Halal-Friendly Philippines’. It’s a comprehensive, inclusive, ‘all of government’ approach to support the Philippine government’s initiative to develop the industry,” Guiapal noted.

Complementing these investment opportunities, Guiapal also lauded the role of LuLu Group International in elevating the presence of Philippine products in GCC countries like Qatar.



Through its sourcing and distribution centre at the Calamba Premiere International Park in Calamba, Laguna, Guiapal emphasised that LuLu is expected to increase the visibility and the availability of many Philippine halal products via its extensive network of hypermarket across the Gulf region.

“LuLu’s requirement for halal certification aligns perfectly with the DTI’s goal of expanding the country’s halal product offerings.

“The DTI believes its partnership with LuLu Group International is a significant step in promoting Philippine halal products in global markets and strengthening economic ties with Qatar and other GCC countries,” Guiapal emphasised.

Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

