The Turkish Airlines has for the first time secured a loan to finance its two A321NEO, the new-generation aircraft that have demonstrated outstanding environmental performance, with a multicurrency Jolco structure containing a sustainability-linked loan facility.

Structured by Societe Generale, the facility is linked to the flag carrier’s achievement of sustainability performance targets (SPTs) with respect to its key performance indicator (KPI) of carbon intensity reduction of its fleet, aligned with international standards for the aviation sector.

Turkish Airlines’ Member of the Board and the Executive Committee, and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Murat Seker, said: “As an airline, awarded by World Finance as the 'Most Sustainable Flag Carrier Airline' for three years in a row, we are glad to integrate our sustainability endeavours into aircraft finance, an area where our success is consistently recognized by awards from world-renowned organizations.

“We are confident that this integration will foster our sustainable growth and fleet renewal strategy while contributing to our goal of becoming a carbon-neutral airline by 2050.”

