Leading UAE developer Arada said it has completed work on the second and third phases at Masaar, the forested megaproject based in the Suyoh district of Sharjah.

With this, all 986 homes in the Kaya and Robinia districts are readying for handover process as one of the UAE’s most exciting new master communities reaches the 50% completion mark, said the Sharjah developer in a statement.

Villas and townhouses in Kaya and Robinia range from two-bedroom townhouses to five-bedroom forest villas, all of which are equipped with smart home features and located next to Masaar’s signature feature, a lushly landscaped and walkable ‘green spine’ containing 70,000 trees, it stated.

The home deliveries come shortly after a visit from HH Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, whose tour of Masaar in early September took in the community’s six-bedroom show villa and woodland amenities, said Arada in its statement.

The main contractor for the Kaya district was Pivot Engineering & General Contracting, while Intermass served as main contractor for the Robinia district. Dewan Architects acted as design and supervision consultants for both phases.

The main contractors for the first phase of Masaar were Intermass and Kharafi, while Dewan Architects acted as design and supervision consultant, it added.

"Masaar continues to capture the public imagination with its unique forest landscaping and nature-inspired design. With the community now half complete, we are redoubling our efforts to complete the entire masterplan by the end of 2026," remarked its Group CEO Ahmed Alkhoshaibi.

The project boasts 3,000 villas and townhouses over a 19 million sq ft master plan, all set in six gated districts linked by the green spine. Construction on the remaining three phases of Masaar is currently under way.

"Masaar’s new residents already have a wealth of completed facilities to explore," noted Alkhoshaibi.

"The community’s central precinct contains an impressive series of family-friendly entertainment, sport and F&B attractions, including the Zad food truck district, a skatepark, a children’s adventure playground and an events space," he added.

