Global home appliance corporation Hisense has officially launched its state-of-art research and development (R&D) centre at Dubai Internet City to deliver climate-friendly solutions for the Middle East region.

The opening ceremony took place in the presence of several dignitaries, including Dr Abdul Rahman Hassan Almuaini, Assistant Undersecretary for Intellectual Property Rights Sector at the UAE Ministry of Economy; Zen Zanrong, Member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee; Ou Boqian, the Chinese Consul General in the UAE; Jia Shaoquian, Chairman of Hisense Group; Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of Tecom Group PJSC; Jason Ou, President of Hisense MEA; and Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at Tecom Group and Managing Director of Dubai Internet City.

The centre at Dubai Internet City marks a significant milestone in Hisense’s commitment to growing the Middle East’s innovation sector and is designed to address local market needs to drive innovation. Hisense’s new centre will help deliver products that cater specifically to the needs and preferences of regional customers – from adapting to weather conditions to aligning with cultural customs – to ensure an unmatched consumer experience.

Relevant and impactful

Shaoqian said: “This facility signifies our long-term vision and commitment to the Middle East, a region that plays a vital role in our global strategy. By deepening our understanding of local consumer needs and challenges, the R&D centre will enable us to develop solutions that are highly relevant and impactful. It’s a significant step in ensuring our products deliver top quality and performance suited to the unique market conditions in the region."

“Dubai is a globally reputed champion of innovation that has a tangibly positive impact on the world around us,” said Al Malik. “Delivering such excellence is coded into the ethos of our community, home to more than 3,500 global technology leaders and 29,500 of the world’s brightest professionals. By welcoming Hisense’s R&D centre, Dubai Internet City is reaffirming its position as a hub where technology is leveraged to embed resilience into the global future, in line with the vision of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ and Dubai Research and Development Programme.”

Hisense’s R&D centre will serve as a hub for innovation, bringing together a team of more than 40 specialists who will work on product and service enhancements to serve the regional market’s needs.

Plans for the centre include projects to improve energy efficiency and environmental sustainability, aligning with Hisense’s commitment to advancing green technologies and reducing the carbon footprints of its customers.

High-quality solutions

By investing in both R&D and manufacturing within the Middle East, Hisense aims to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions that resonate with local consumers across a product portfolio, including HVAC technologies, while serving as a platform to showcase innovations to B2B clients, consultants, and contractors. The R&D centre at Dubai Internet City will also serve as a training academy for Hisense’s regional sales and service teams, as well as the B2C and B2B channel partners, ensuring exceptional customer support.

With the launch, Hisense joins an impressive roster of global technology companies that operate 18 Innovation and R&D centres at Dubai Internet City, a community that unites industry leaders such as Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, and MasterCard to deliver globally impactful innovation.

